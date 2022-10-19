(Glenwood, MN)--Glacial Ridge Health System is excited to introduce another addition to the family medicine and obstetrics team – Dr. Clarie Fletcher begins on October 17.
Having lived across the United States, from the south to the midwest and northwest, Dr. Fletcher and her husband Jon immediately felt that the Glenwood area and Glacial Ridge Health System has something special. Visiting from Washington state, Dr. Fletcher said, “I fell in love with Glacial Ridge Hospital during my interview. I was looking for a full-spectrum practice in a smaller community and was impressed that GRHS is an independent hospital that provides accessible, high-quality, personalized, and comprehensive medical care.” She added, “Compared to other hospital and clinic systems I have worked in, the providers and staff seem much more satisfied and well-supported.”
Equally impressed with the community, Dr. Fletcher stated, “Glenwood stood out as a particularly thriving and vibrant rural community at a time when many other rural areas are suffering.” She added, “When we moved in August, everyone was so friendly and welcoming that we knew we had made the right decision to raise our family here.”
Dr. Fletcher received bachelor's degrees in Sociology and Linguistics with a minor in French from Purdue University in Indiana. During a semester studying abroad, Dr. Fletcher volunteered at a hospital in Ghana and decided to go on to medical school after graduating. She obtained her doctorate from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and completed her family medicine residency as well as a year-long fellowship in obstetrics at SeaMar Community Health Center in Marysville, WA.
Dr. Fletcher begins seeing patients on October 24 and looks forward to providing full-spectrum family medicine and obstetrics care. Her experience and diverse medical interests include family medicine, obstetrics and cesarean sections, women’s health – infertility to menopause, migraine treatment, substance abuse treatment, behavioral health, and preventative medicine.
Dr. Fletcher shared that she and her husband have a rambunctious 2-year-old boy whose favorite activities are singing, climbing, and figuring out how everything works. When she’s able to relax, Dr. Fletcher enjoys relaxing with a good book or baking bread, and to recharge, she goes hiking, camping, and dancing. Another of her interests is permaculture – the concept of incorporating self-sustaining plants in outdoor landscapes and gardens that reflect and enhance the local ecosystem.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Fletcher, contact Glenwood Medical Center at 320-634-5157. For more information, visit www.glacialridge.org/Fletcher.