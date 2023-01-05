(Glenwood, MN)--Hilltop Lumber is pleased to announce that they have acquired a fourth location in Park Rapids, MN with the purchase of Northland Lumber.
Hilltop Lumber has served central and west Minnesota for 35 years. The company started in Glenwood in 1988 and has since expanded to include more than 85 team members and three locations: Glenwood, Alexandria and Ottertail.
Hilltop Lumber says their objective is to develop a relationship with every contractor and homeowner where we are viewed as a partner in their project.