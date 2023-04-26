(Fargo, ND)--For the third consecutive year, Gate City Bank has made Forbes’ list of World’s Best Banks, claiming the #4 spot in the U.S. for 2023.
According to Forbes, this recognition is in response to the bank going above and beyond to earn customer trust by delivering excellent service, innovative solutions, exceptional financial advice and overall satisfaction, all while showing a strong commitment to the communities it serves.
Forbes assembled the World’s Best Banks list by partnering with market research firm Statista, and the results are based on a worldwide survey of 48,000 banking customers in 32 countries. The 415 banks that ranked were evaluated in categories such as digital services, customer services, financial advice and, of course, trust.
“We’re so incredibly honored to be recognized as one of our nation’s top banks by Forbes. This is cause for even more celebration during our 100th anniversary as a bank,” says Kevin Hanson, President & CEO. “We continue to forge ahead as a safe, strong and secure bank, thanks to our amazing team members. They share a passion for our purpose, which is to create a better way of life for customers, communities and one another every day.”
How Gate City Bank Made the 2023 List of World’s Best Banks. Whether it’s constantly innovating, providing company time to volunteer with a charity, fostering a workplace culture that’s based around having fun, constantly giving back to communities or promoting diversity and growth, Gate City Bank truly provides a better way of life, and it comes from empowering team members to make a difference. Plus, everything Gate City Bank team members do is shaped by the bank’s Principles of High Standards:
• Make a Difference: Give back to communities by making an impactful difference through volunteerism and philanthropic giving.
• Customer Obsession: Exceed expectations by going above and beyond. Listen, delight, enhance and personalize experiences from beginning to end across all channels for customers, communities and team members.
• Be a Leader: Lead with integrity, honesty and innovation to maintain financial leadership with competitive products, services and experiences.
• Embrace Data and Innovation: Explore and be curious about new possibilities to create and foster innovation to support strategic goals.
• Sense of Urgency: Act with a sense of urgency to proactively initiate positive change, allowing Gate City Bank to remain a financial leader.
• Commitment to Compliance: Accountable to high standards of compliance and risk mitigation through successful execution of policies, procedures, processes and applicable laws and regulations.
Forbes also recognized Gate City Bank’s innovative products and services. The bank is disrupting the industry through innovation that creates a better way of life for customers, communities and team members.
Gate City has locations in Minnesota in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, Moorhead, Sauk Rapids, St. Cloud, and Waite Park.