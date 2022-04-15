(Alexandria, MN)--Recently, the Knights of Columbus Council #4178 held a pancake breakfast fundraiser at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria for Life Connections, the local Parenting Resource & Pregnancy Support Center serving Douglas, Pope, and all surrounding counties. The fundraiser netted $2000 to help this valuable resource in the community.
Life Connections has helped over 6500 families in the last 49 years overcome parenting issues in daunting situations. They are a life-affirming, Christ-centered source of hope and peace when a woman is facing uncertain times. Maintained and run by volunteers and donations, Life Connections (formerly Birthright) provides a “hands up” to single parents, adoptive parents, grandparent guardians, foster families, military families, and any family that is struggling emotionally, financially, spiritually, relationally, or physically due to a pregnancy or from raising young children.
Life Connections strives to empower women and families in our community through free classes on budgeting, nutrition, first aid, sibling rivalry, potty training, etc and classes for dads as well. They have free diapers, toys, clothing and referrals for car seats and pack-n-plays that come with safety classes. They are not a medical facility but have a close relationship with area providers to care for their clients. Life Connections works with many community partners, like United Way, Love INC, Habitat for Humanity, Titus II, Car Care, and others in order to meet the far-ranging needs of the families.
To learn more, how you can donate or help, go to www.lifeconnectionsmn.org
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic, family, fraternal service organization founded in 1882 by Father Michael J. McGivney in New Haven, Connecticut. The Order can be found around the world and Council #4718 in Alexandria is comprised of 284 members.