Ellingson acquires Greeley Plumbing & Heating

(Alexandria, MN)--Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Electrical has acquired Greeley Plumbing, Heating & A/C, the company announced Monday.
A spokesperson for Ellingsons said the company is “excited about this growth opportunity, as it moves Ellingsons forward as the leading mechanical and electrical contractor in Central Minnesota and beyond.” The representative noted that the acquisition will “bring two family-like environments together” under the Ellingson umbrella.
The acquisition will allow Ellingsons to strengthen its ongoing presence in local service areas such as Alexandria, Glenwood, and Morris. Ellingsons will continue to provide Greeley customers with exceptional plumbing and HVAC services while introducing them to additional offerings like electrical, building automation, fabrication, and fireplace products and services.
Ellingsons currently has over 115 employees across its two locations in Alexandria, Minn. and Dickinson, North Dakota. The company stated its intention to welcome Greeley employees to the Ellingsons team and invest in employee growth via robust benefits offerings and career advancement opportunities.
“We are envisioning the two companies coming together to serve the community better, taking the best from both companies,” said Justin Greeley, Greeley owner.
“As a family-owned and operated business since 1988, we try to treat our employees and customers like family. We chose to partner with Ellingsons to further the future of the company for our employees and customers, offering them more opportunities for training, growth, support, and advancement. We want our customers to see a stronger, more focused company serving their needs better in the changing times.”
About Ellingson Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Electrical Founded in 1981, Ellingsons Plumbing, Heating, A/C & Electrical offers residential and commercial plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services which include design, installation, and maintenance. The company also provides commercial building automation services and sheet metal fabrication.