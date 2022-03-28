Diamond Waves and Wags held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its grand opening at 5667 State Hwy. 29 S in Alexandria. It is a carwash and a one-stall dog wash facility under the umbrella of Diamond Buick GMC, which has been serving the Alexandria community for many years.
Buy per wash or purchase an unlimited car wash package. Self-service vacuum stations are also available for unlimited use.
Ribbon Cuttings are a service offered by the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, email info@alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.