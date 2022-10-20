(Alexandria, MN)--On October 12, Dr. Brent Kramer became the first surgeon to perform a partial thickness corneal transplant (DMEK) in Alexandria, MN. Dr. Deborah Gess Ristvedt and Dr. Timothy Gess joined Dr. Kramer in the operating room for this milestone.
Cornea transplants are critical to retaining vision for patients with certain eye diseases. It is a major surgery and being able to receive such specialized care in your own community gives patients an extra measure of confidence and comfort as they prepare for it.
“It’s wonderful when patients don’t have the added burdens that come with traveling to another city or even state to receive care,” says Shawnda Geiselhart, Vance Thompson Vision’s Alexandria clinic director.
The addition of Dr. Kramer to Vance Thompson Vision - Alexandria’s surgical team will continue to add capacity for the clinic and its patients. Dr. Ristvedt still actively serves patients as well. The patient who received the transplant is reportedly doing well and is on track for a good visual outcome.
About Cornea Transplants
A cornea transplant (keratoplasty) is a delicate surgical procedure that replaces diseased or damaged corneal tissue with healthy corneal tissue from a donor. The cornea is the transparent, dome-shaped surface of the eye and the place where light enters. Because of this, it plays a large role in your eye's ability to see clearly.
Corneal transplants are usually performed after several other less invasive treatment options have been exhausted. For patients, corneal transplants can be transformative, restoring vision, reducing pain, and improving the appearance of a damaged or diseased cornea.
About Vance Thompson Vision
At Vance Thompson Vision, we know how important it is to wake up each morning to clear vision. Improved sight means more than seeing your best — it means being your best. Serving patients in locations across the Mid- and Mountain West, Vance Thompson Vision is committed to using only the most advanced technology, setting the standard used all over the globe for vision correction. For more information, visit vancethompsonvision.com.