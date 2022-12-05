(Alexandria, MN)--Copper Trail Brewing Company, and Kent Kopp from Pike and Pint Grill, are teaming up together for a new dining experience called "205 Grill" within the walls of Copper Trail Brewing. Kent says he will act as a "consultant" and will design the menu for 205 Grill.
Owner Dave Gibbons, of Copper Trail Brewing Company, says it is great to "see the venture finally launching." On Sunday night, they had a preview of their food offerings for some family members and friends, and he said that the event went well. Dave said they will bring in some caterers at times for some of their larger events.
205 Grill has been teasing the launch of the new venture on Facebook and they are set to kick-off the new restaurant within Copper Trail Brewing Company at 205 Broadway in Alexandria. For more go their website at: https://www.coppertrailbrewing.com.