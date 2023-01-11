(Alexandria, MN)--Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors in Alexandria have announced the acquisition of Neighborhood Realty to expand the Coldwell Banker brand into Sauk Centre and expand further into Central Minnesota. This is the 5th acquisition by Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors since joining the Coldwell Banker system in 1984.
The former Neighborhood Realty office, located at 601 Sinclair Lewis Ave. Sauk Centre will now be the 4th Coldwell Banker office. Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors now has 28 sales associates.