The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Membership Team recognized two new Chamber members on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Resonance Performance Solutions is owned by Dr. Tom Tardif and offers a different approach to physical therapy, focusing on posture and breathing first. Dr. Tom also offers dry needling, cupping, postural dental integration and more. Services are performed out of two businesses in Alexandria. Learn more at www.drtomtardif.com.
The Fireplace Store, located at 2510 S Broadway St. in Alexandria recently went through a remodel. With more than 40 fireplaces on display, options include gas, woodburning, and electric for both indoors and outdoors. Learn more at www.ellingsons.com/fireplace-store.
The Membership Team serves as a resource to new members by providing support through conversations and introductions that will cultivate and promote positive ongoing relationships between Chamber members. For more information on the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, call 320-763-3161 or visit www.alexandriamn.org.