(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce proudly announces that Kayla Fearing, Director of Marketing for Hilltop Lumber, is the recipient of the 2022 “Friend of the Chamber” award. The award was announced at the Chamber’s Annual Celebration on Monday, January 30.
The Friend of the Chamber award was established in 1990 and is presented annually to a person who has gone beyond expectations giving of their time, talents, resources, or influence to benefit the Chamber and its membership.
In 2015, Fearing obtained an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Sales and Marketing Management from Alexandria Technical and Community College. One of her first jobs was with the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce as the Visitor Center Coordinator and later as Marketing and Communications Coordinator. She was a staff member with the Chamber for just over three years. When she accepted a marketing position with Paradis Broadcasting, she showed her loyalty to the Chamber by going above and beyond to ensure that a quality replacement was found, offered to help with training, and assisted with tasks even after starting her new position. In her new role, she regularly referred businesses to the Chamber for membership and was a strong advocate of the Chamber throughout the community.
She stayed engaged in the Chamber’s Alexandria Area Young Professionals (AAYP) program and has served on the Leadership Team in the positions of Vice President, President, and Marketing Coordinator. She is a member of the Chamber’s Membership Team and is a member and chair of the Pride of the Lakes Marketing Committee, which promotes doing business local. She is a regular attendee at Chamber luncheons, Wake Up Alexandria events, and others, and always serves as a welcoming ambassador to newcomers at these events.
Fearing and her husband, Jeremy, have one son, Aiden.