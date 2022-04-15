(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recognized four local businesses on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
El Loro Mexican Restaurant
El Loro Mexican Restaurant was established in 1997 but is new to Alexandria. It is located at 4820 MN Hwy. 29 in what used to be Tennessee Roadhouse and Kountry Kitchen at one point. The restaurant has 14 locations in Minnesota, with more coming soon, and one in Iowa. The menu features a variety of Mexican cuisine including vegetarian options. Learn more at elloromn.com. Pictured: Edwin Rene, Server; Romeo Garcia, Server; Saydi Montes, Fronthouse Manager; Herman Santos, Headchef.
Homeowners Financial Group
Homeowners Financial Group is a full-service residental mortgage company that was started in Arizona in 2004. It recently opened a branch at 316 Broadway St., Ste. 6 in Alexandria with Kami Schefers as its Licensed Mortgage Professional. Schefers has many years of experience in the mortgage industry previously working in mortgage at a local bank. At the core of its corporate culture is the concept of giving back to the communities it is part of. Learn more at homeownersfg.com/kamischefers. Pictured: Kami Schefers, Licensed Mortgage Professional.
GJ’s Tossed & Found
GJ’s Tossed & Found is a new home décor store that repurposes, recycles, and restores furniture and other items. It is owned by Geri Watson and JoAnn Boorman and is located at 1804 Broadway St. in Alexandria. It is open Thursday through Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm. Learn more by calling 320-334-4333 or by searching GJ’s Tossed & Found on Facebook. Pictured: Geri Watson and JoAnn Boorman, Co-owners.
Integrated Therapy Solutions
Deann Reese is the owner of new business, Integrated Therapy Solutions. It is located at 316 Broadway St., Ste. 7 and offers counseling, consulting, and clinical supervision. It is an integrative approach to mental health care that includes your community and embodies mind, body, and spirit. Reese offers services for Anxiety, Depression, Trauma, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Behavior Issues, and more.
Learn more at integratedtherapysolutions.clientssecure.me. Pictured: Deann Reese, Owner/Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker.
The Chamber Ambassadors serve as an active communication link to cultivate and promote positive relationships between the Chamber and the business community for members and non-members.
For more information about the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.