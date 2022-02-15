The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recognized three local businesses on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Winsupply of Alexandria is a wholesale company that works directly with contractors to offer more than 10,000 plumbing, HVAC, and hydronics products. It also has a show room for the public to come in and choose different plumbing fixtures. The company has been under new ownership since it was purchased in 2020. Learn more at winsupplyinc.com/Location/Alexandria-MN/56308/Plumbing-HVAC-Supplies.
Brandon Plotz is a new financial advisor in Alexandria with Edward Jones. Edward Jones offers a variety of financial services and uses the philosophy “Invest for the long term, seek quality investments, and manage risk diversification.” Plotz’s individual vision statement is “to be a person that people can wholeheartedly trust and know they can count on with their financial future.” Learn more at edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/brandon-plotz.
Snap Fitness of Alexandria recently moved into a new location at 619 3rd Ave. E. This new facility offers 500 square feet more space than its previous location. Snap Fitness is a 24/7 access gym, 365 days of the year. It offers group classes, nutrition consultants, strength training, free weights, cardio equipment, personal trainers, and more. Learn more at snapfitness.com/us/gyms/Alexandria-mn.
Pro Firearms (APF) is a locally owned manufacturer and seller of ARs (Armalite Rifle). It recently opened an additional retail facility located at 105 3rd Ave. E in Alexandria. Available products include firearms, complete uppers, suppressors, ammo, parts and accessories, and more. APF also provides cerakote and custom gunsmithing services. Learn more at apfarmory.com.
The Chamber Ambassadors serve as an active communication link to cultivate and promote positive relationships between the Chamber and the business community for members and non-members.
For more information about the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.