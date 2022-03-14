(Alexandria, MN)--Cenex Tire Pros Shop, which closed its tire and repair shop on Feb. 28, will continue to have their pump open until April 1, 2022. They say that the "demo for the current structure is set to begin the middle of April" as they gear up for a road going through where their business has been.
In addition, they say that the propane bottle filler will remain open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 am to 12 p.m. through the construction process. Officials say the propane department and offices will remain on sight in a mobile office trailer and continue business as usual.
The Garfield location will continue to do business as usual.