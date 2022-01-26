The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber and other Chambers in the Upper Midwest to bring the Midwest Economic Forecast Summit to our region on Thursday, March 24. This summit is the first in a four-part series that will convene regional and national industry experts and thought leaders for crucial conversations on four regional topics: Economic Forecast (March 24), Agriculture (May 3), Cybersecurity & Tech (August 2), and Energy (November 1).
Our nation recently faced a global recession, record unemployment and extreme economic uncertainty. The March 24 Summit is an opportunity to learn about regional and national trends, understand our biggest threats, examine factors that keep our area competitive, and hear from leaders across various sectors that are the backbone of our economy.
It will feature panel discussions featuring experts in agriculture, energy, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and technology. Keynote speakers include Neel Kashkari, president/CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Dr. Scott Beaulier, dean of business at North Dakota State University, and Commissioner Steve Grove, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Kashkari will address the economy on a national scale and touch on the impact of COVID-19, federal recovery dollars, housing, and workforce challenges. Beaulier is actively engaged in understanding and advocating for policies that foster dynamic, vibrant economies that best allow businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive. He will discuss how policies are integral to economic success and how innovative, creative, and dedicated business leaders are the lifeblood of any economy. Grove, previously an executive at Google for 12 years, is focused on empowering the growth of the Minnesota economy. Under his leadership, the department works on growing the state’s workforce, closing the opportunity gap, and providing businesses and startups the support they need to grow and thrive.
Bremer Bank and Cass County Electric Cooperative are the presenting sponsors for the Midwest Economic Forecast Summit, which will take place Thursday, March 24 from 8 to 11 am at the Delta by Marriott in Fargo or via Livestream. Everyone is welcome to take part in this event.
For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/MidwestEconSummit. Cost to attend is $45. Use code ALEXANDRIA when registering. More information regarding the Midwest Summit series can be found
https://www.fmwfchamber.com/midwest-summits
The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce has been serving its members since 1907 with the mission of promoting the lakes area as the ultimate destination to live, work, play and prosper. Our purpose is to connect and collaborate with businesses, organizations, and community members to enhance our thriving community.