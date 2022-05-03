Little Falls, MN

(Courtesy: MnDOT)

(Little Falls, MN) -- The suspect fatally shot by law enforcement during a traffic stop in Morrison County is identified as 59-year-old Charles Bangs of Fergus Falls. The Minnesota B-C-A says State Trooper Megan Boser and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Deputy Dale Haberer discharged their handguns Thursday night, killing Bang and injuring his passenger, 51-year-old Michael Gene Johnson of Fergus Falls. Bangs was earlier pulled over in Mille Lacs County but refused to exit the vehicle, pushed the trooper, and sped off. Deputies say Bangs threw methamphetamine from the vehicle during the pursuit. His car was later stopped near Bowlus and that’s when the two officers fired their weapons. Agents say a handgun was found at the scene.

Tags