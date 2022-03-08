(Alexandria, MN)--Alexandria Technical & Community College has earned Military Friendly® status for 2022-2023, continuing its mission to provide veterans, their spouses, and the military community with opportunities to fulfill their personal and career goals.
The college received the Military Friendly Silver Award for scoring within 30 percent of the top 10 schools. Institutions were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Of the more than 8,800 schools nationwide, more than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.
The 2022-2023 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
In addition to offering services for veterans, active service members and their families from admissions through graduation, Alexandria College works closely in partnership with the military. The U.S. Naval Community College (USNCC) selected Alexandria Technical & Community College for its Pilot II Nuclear Engineering Technology associate degree program earlier this year. The USNCC worked with Alexandria College during the Pilot I phase of the USNCC’s development and was selected to continue to be a part of the USNCC consortium. Additionally, Alexandria College offers options for Marines to apply military training for credit in order to accelerate completion of AA or Individualized Studies AS degree programs.
With an eye towards becoming a premiere higher education provider to active military and veterans, ATCC offers special tuition rates specifically for veterans and active services members. All credit for prior learning evaluation services are provided at no cost. Career information, success-coaching services, and crisis support is offered through our partnership with Distance Minnesota.
“We have a longstanding tradition of serving service members and their families, and our recent partnerships show our commitment to innovation and creating new opportunities for the military community,” said Alexandria College President Michael Seymour. “We take great pride in our Military Friendly status.”
Alexandria College has been designated Military Friendly for more than a decade, offering a variety of services for veterans in our Veterans Resource Center. The college highly values the qualities of maturity, dedication, persistence, responsibility, and leadership veterans bring to the campus.
The Military Friendly Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This prestigious list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies, veteran students and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.
Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
About Alexandria College
Alexandria Technical & Community College is the number one ranked community college in Minnesota by Wallet Hub, Niche and University HQ in 2021. In addition to high-quality technical and academic programs, Alexandria College offers a unique blend of academics, student life, Legends Athletics and outdoors to its more than 3,500 students. The college has a long-standing tradition of excellence with a 98% related job placement rate and being among the highest graduation and retention rates in the Minnesota State system.