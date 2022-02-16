Executive Director of Congressional and Public Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, John Kirchner, will provide an update from Washington on both the policy and political fronts. Business leaders will learn about the key issues being discussed in Congress and the political dynamics surrounding those discussions. Join us in this one-hour, informative, virtual Listen & Learn event on Wednesday, March 2 from 11 am – 12 pm.
The event is open to everyone and is free of charge. Register by visiting the Alexandria Chamber website at alexandriamn.org and look for the registration link on the main page. Listen & Learn is a one-hour informative virtual event hosted by the Alexandria Chamber. These sessions offer information, education, support, and resources on topics that impact the community and its diverse business and organizational partners. For more information, call the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161 or email info@alexandriamn.org.