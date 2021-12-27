Tammy Clyne, age 52, of Nelson, MN passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 in Alexandria, MN.
The family is doing services at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Fred W. Bursch, age 70 of Alexandria, died on Thursday December 23, 2021.
Adeline Clarice Leraas passed away on December 23, 2021, at the age of 92.
Janey Woessner, 87 of Elbow Lake, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in Elbow Lake.
Leonard “Len” A. Schreiber, age 92 of Alexandria, died on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Obituary- Michael Silver, age 28 of Glenwood MN, died Sunday December 19, 2021.
