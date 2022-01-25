Roger D. Schwartz, age 92 of Miltona, died on Monday, January 24th.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 29th at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria.
Full military honors accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1409.
Interment will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date.
Visitation is one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com