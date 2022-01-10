John William Conard, 91 of Alexandria died peacefully at his home.

A Celebration of John's Life will be held on Friday, January 14th at 11 AM at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria.

A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Full military honors accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1409.

Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.

