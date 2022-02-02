Barbara J. Lofquist, age 85, of St. Paul, formerly of Alexandria, died on Tuesday, February 1st.
Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5th at Church of St. Mary in Alexandria.
Full military honors accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1409.
Visitation is at 5 p.m. concluding with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Friday at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria. The visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services.