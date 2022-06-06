Arlene Ann Muzik. 88, passed away on Saturday, June 4th.
A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, June 9th at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Eugene “Gene” Harstad, age 83, of Alexandria died on Wednesday, June 1st.
Eileen B. Klein, age 95, of Parkers Prairie died on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Ronald Charles Boyden, age 83 of Alexandria and formerly of Inver Grove Heights, died on Monday, May 30th.