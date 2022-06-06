Arlene Ann Muzik. 88, passed away on Saturday, June 4th.

A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, June 9th at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

