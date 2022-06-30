William Michael ("Will") Harding, Age 27 of Golden Valley, formerly of Alexandria, died suddenly and unexpectedly doing what he loved: playing basketball.
A Memorial Service will be held at Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel in northeast Minneapolis Friday, July 1st, 2022 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Washburn-McReavy Hillside Chapel is located at 2910 19th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418.
Will, the son of Mike and Traci Harding and brother of Annie Harding, was a 2012 graduate of Jefferson High School in Alexandria.