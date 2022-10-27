William “Bill” Setzer, 88 of Hoffman, died Sunday, October 16th.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, October 22nd from 2 to 4 P.M., with a 3:30 service at the Erickson-Smith Funeral Homes in Hoffman.
Marion Louise Dahlke, 86, died on October 23rd at Grace Pointe Crossing in Cambridge, MN. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, October 28th at Anderson Funeral Home.
