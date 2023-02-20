Wayne Kluver, 67, died on Thursday, February 16th.
Visitation is Monday, February 27th from Noon to 1:00 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home with a Memorial Service at 1:00 PM.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home www.andersonfuneral.net
Kathlyn Joan Mohagen, 89 of Alexandria, died on Friday, February 17th.
ERIC CUTTS HANSON, 56, FORMERLY OF ALEXANDRIA DIED TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14th.
Benjamin “Ben” M. Klimek, 88 of Eagle Bend, died on Monday, February 13th.