Virgil “Buddy” D. Kalpin, 90 of Monticello, died on Wednesday, September 14th.
Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m., on Friday, September 30th, followed by a Service of Remembrance at 6 p.m., at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 1st at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Monticello.
Full military honors will be accorded by the Monticello American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Interment will take place at Parkers Prairie Cemetery later.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com