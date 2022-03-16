Vicki Westereng passed away on February 12th, at the age of 76 in Mission Texas.
Her memorial service will be Saturday, March 19th at Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria at 2 pm with visitation beginning at 12:30 am
Valreen “Val” Mude, 82 of rural Dalton, Minnesota died Saturday, March 12th.
Bill Flaig, age 72, of Alexandria, died on Friday, March 11th. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 17th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 3:30 PM and a Parish Prayer Service at 4:00 PM.
Audrey L. Honebrink, age 91, of Alexandria died on Friday, March 11th. A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 15th at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Garfield. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Karola O. Woida, 83 of Urbank, died on Wednesday, March 9th at Alomere Health in Alexandria.
