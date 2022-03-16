Vicki Westereng passed away on February 12th, at the age of 76 in Mission Texas.

Her memorial service will be Saturday, March 19th at Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria at 2 pm with visitation beginning at 12:30 am

Obituary- Bill Flaig, 72

Bill Flaig, age 72, of Alexandria, died on Friday, March 11th. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 17th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 3:30 PM and a Parish Prayer Service at 4:00 PM.

Obituary- Audrey L. Honebrink, 91

Audrey L. Honebrink, age 91, of Alexandria died on Friday, March 11th. A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 15th at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Garfield. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church.