Trevor Solem, 37 of Glenwood, died on Friday, December 2nd.
A Memorial Service celebrating Trevor's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10th at the Minnewaska Area High School in Glenwood.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 9th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the high school.
On Friday, the family is encouraging friends to wear something that makes you think of Trevor. (i.e. a Solem strong shirt, jersey, golf shirt).
The visitation will also continue at the high school one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers donations can be directed to the Minnewaska Laker Foundation or Randy Shavers Tackle Cancer.
Arrangements are with the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood.