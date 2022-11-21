Timothy James Kato, 71, died on Friday, November 18th.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 22nd at Calvary Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Anderson Funeral Home.
Timothy James Kato, 71, died on Friday, November 18th.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 22nd at Calvary Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Anderson Funeral Home.
Norman Raymond Lenarz, 77 of Evansville, died on Thursday, November 17th.