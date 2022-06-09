Thomas Carroll Herzog, age 95 of Alexandria, died on December 7th.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 11th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alexandria.
Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Tom will be proudly laid to rest and honored next to his wife at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Memorials can be made to Minnesota Elks Youth Camp in his honor.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonfuneral.net