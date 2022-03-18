Sheila Clark, 65 of Alexandria, passed away on Thursday, March 10th.
The family is doing private services.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonfuneral.net
Daniel “Dan” Woodle, age 41, of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, March 16th.
