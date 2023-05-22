Sharon A. Illetschko, 80 of Carlos, died on Friday, May 19th.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24th at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Belle River.
Interment will take place at the church cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 6:15 p.m. Rosary followed by a prayer service on Tuesday, May 23rd at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria.
The visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
