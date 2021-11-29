Shana (Erickson) Zins, age 40, of Benson, MN, formerly of Glenwood, died Friday, November 26, 2021, at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 2nd, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glenwood, with Father Joe Vandeberg officiating.
Visitation is from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Glenwood and will continue on Thursday at the church, one hour prior to the service.
Private family inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Glenwood at a later date.
Arrangements are with Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Glenwood