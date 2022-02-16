Sally Wilkins, age 83, of Alexandria, MN, died on Sunday, February 13th.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 18th at 11:00 a.m. at New Life Christian Church in Alexandria with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
This service will be live-streamed and recorded for family and friends to view from Sally’s obituary page on the Anderson Funeral Home website at 11:00 AM on Friday. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, MEMORIAL ARE PREFERRED TO NEWLIFE CHRISTIAN CHURCH.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonfuneral.net