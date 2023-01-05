Sally Albers, 86 of Alexandria, died on Saturday, December 31st.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7th from 2 to 3pm at the Alexandria Covenant Church with a Memorial Service at 3pm. 

Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home. 

Obituary- Melvin H. Jasmer, 91

Melvin “Mel” H. Jasmer, age 91, of Miltona died on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the St. Williams Living Center in Parkers Prairie. 