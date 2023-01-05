Sally Albers, 86 of Alexandria, died on Saturday, December 31st.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7th from 2 to 3pm at the Alexandria Covenant Church with a Memorial Service at 3pm.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home.
Steven M. Hamelau, 73 of Alexandria, died on Thursday, December 1st.
Melvin “Mel” H. Jasmer, age 91, of Miltona died on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the St. Williams Living Center in Parkers Prairie.
Harriet Elsie (Schuelke) Schulz, age 95, died on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Glenwood Retirement Village.