Ruby L. Westad, age 100, of Parkers Prairie, died on Wednesday, June 15th.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 29th at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie. Ruby’s service will be livestreamed and can be viewed on her obituary page on the funeral home’s website. Interment is at the Elmo Lutheran Cemetery, Parkers Prairie.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, at Lind Family Funeral Home in Parkers Prairie and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com