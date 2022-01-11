Roy Delbert Olson, age 90 of Parkers Prairie, died on Monday, January 10, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 15 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie.
Full military honors are accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard and the Parkers Prairie American Legion Post #219. Burial will take place at the Parkers Prairie Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, January 14, at Lind Funeral Home in Parkers Prairie and will continue one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services.