Ronald “Ron” O. Enberg, 75 of Cushing, formerly of Alexandria, died on Thursday, September 8th.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, September 16th at the Finnish Apostolic Lutheran Church in Holmes City.
Interment will take place at the church cemetery.
Full military honors accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1409.
Visitation is one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, www.lindfamilyfh.com