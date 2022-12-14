Ronald Gene Sax, 78, died on Tuesday, December 13th.
A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 17th at Zion Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Anderson Funeral Home.
Wilbur E. Burquest, 90 of Parkers Prairie, died on Monday, December 12th.
Anthony "Tony" John Keller, 54, died on Monday, December 12th.
Laurel A. Severson, 75 of Alexandria, died on Friday, December 9th.