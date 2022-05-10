Robert “Bob” Annen died on Tuesday, May 3rd at the age of 84.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 19th at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria with visitation one hour prior to the service.
This service will be live-streamed and recorded for family and friends to view from Bob’s obituary page on the Anderson Funeral Home website at 11:00 AM on Thursday.
Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls on Friday, May 20th at 10:00 AM.
