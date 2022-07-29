Richard “Dick” Gaffaney, 73, of Alexandria died on Thursday, July 28th.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 3rd, at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Alexandria.
Visitation will be held from 4 to7 PM on Tuesday, August 2nd at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria with a time of sharing at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Villard.
