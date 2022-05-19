Richard “Butch” L. Adolphsen, age 74 of rural Glenwood, died Saturday, May 14.
A memorial service celebrating Richard's life will be held on Monday, May 23, at 11:00 a.m. at Villard United Methodist Church in Villard.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 22nd from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Glenwood. Visitation will also continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
Inurnment will be in the Lake Amelia Cemetery in rural Villard.
Arrangements are with the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood.