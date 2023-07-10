Rebekah O. Reece, 94 of Alexandria died on Friday, July 7th at Bethany on the Lake.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 14th at New Life Christian Church in Alexandria.
Interment will take place at Trysil Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery, Holmes City.
Visitation is 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13th at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
