Phyllis M. Bartels, age 85, of Alexandria, passed away on Friday, February 25th.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 1st at Zion Lutheran Church in Alexandria.
Visitation is from 11 to 1p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Aaron Larry Billings, 22, of Fergus Falls passed away Monday, February 21st.
Mildred "Millie" E. Shonts, age 98 of Glenwood, died Tuesday, February 22nd.
Darliss S. Lange, age 83, of Parkers Prairie, formerly of Almora, died on Sunday, February 20th.
