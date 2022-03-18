Patricia “Patti” Knutson, 83 of Alexandria, died on Thursday, March 17th.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 26th at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Friday, March 25th at the Anderson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.
A live stream and recording of the service will be available 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 26th on the funeral home website.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonfuneral.net