Patricia "Pat" Thompson, 81 of Glenwood died Monday, August 21st.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 8th at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lowry.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 7th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Glenwood, and will continue at the church on Friday, one hour prior to the service.
Inurnment for Pat and her late husband Chuck, will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Lowry immediately following the service.
Arrangements are with the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Glenwood.