Patricia Eggers, 76 of Hoffman, died on Monday February 27th.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 7th at Zion Lutheran Church in Hoffman with visitation starting one hour prior to the service.
Teresa L. Blake, 50 of Parkers Prairie, died on Tuesday, February 28th.
Jackie Lee (Payne) Noetzelman, 57, died on Tuesday, February 28th.
Virginia C. Schultz, 92 of Alexandria died on Wednesday, February 22nd.