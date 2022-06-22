Orrin Alfred Lommen, age 82 of Alexandria, died on Tuesday, June 14th. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 22nd at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will take place at Kinkead Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonfuneral.net
