Olivia A. Wittrock, age 102, of Alexandria, died on Monday, February 21st.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 21st at Zion Lutheran Church in Alexandria. Olivia's service will be recorded and available to view on her obituary page on the funeral home's website later in the afternoon of the 21st. Interment will take place at Parkers Prairie Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
